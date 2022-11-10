Larsen set to replace Ledwaba at Magesi?

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Golden Arrows and Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is set to be announced as the new coach of Magesi FC, a source at the Limpopo-based Motsepe Foundation Championship side has revealed.



According to the source, Magesi are releasing Jackie Ledwaba from his head coach role following a string of poor results and are finalising a deal for Larsen.



The club is currently occupying 11th spot on the league table with 13 points after 11 games.



“What I can tell you at this moment is that Ledwaba is no longer the head coach at Magesi. You know, I know it’s not nice losing a job, but he was just not getting things right at Magesi. I am not really sure what will happen to him, because I heard that they are thinking of keeping him at the club as Larsen’s assistant. I hear that it’s been a while since they started talks with Larsen, but he was reluctant to leave Summerfield because he was also attached to the team. But he finally made his decision and the guys at Magesi that he is keen to be in charge of the squad,” said the source.

“They (Magesi) are confident that Larsen is a coach that will bring positivity at the club and he will also attract some top players to come join the team. He is well respected in the football industry and you have to remember that he has coached a lot of teams in the top tier and his experience will be crucial at the club.”

The source further added that Larsen might be on the bench for the club’s last game of the year before the Fifa break, with the side hosting Cape Town All Stars on Saturday.



Larsen will be joining the Limpopo team from Summerfield Dynamos in KwaZulu-Natal, who are playing in the ABC Motsepe League.