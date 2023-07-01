Clinton Larsen backs Ntseki to succeed at Kaizer Chiefs

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Renowned PSL coach Clinton Larsen has expressed his belief that Molefi Ntseki will excel as the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates striker Mulenga makes return to SA with move to Chippa

Larsen’s endorsement comes at a time when Chiefs supporters have voiced their dissatisfaction with Ntseki’s appointment, citing concerns about his lack of experience in the top coaching role.

Ntseki, a former Bafana Bafana coach, was unveiled as Chiefs’ new head coach earlier this week. He will be assisted by Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

Fans had however expected a high-profile coach from abroad. This was because reports had suggested that the club was in talks with several top international candidates. The announcement left some supporters feeling underwhelmed.

Nonetheless, Larsen, who has had coaching stints with various clubs including Chippa United and Polokwane City, firmly believes that Ntseki will defy the doubters.

“I wasn’t surprised by Chiefs’ decision to appoint Ntseki as head coach,” Larsen said in an interview with Metro FM.

“He is a knowledgeable coach who, with the right support, can surpass expectations.”

Larsen emphasised Ntseki’s ability to foster a positive environment within the team. He believes his personality augurs well for Chiefs.

“His management style has always impressed me. I have no doubt that Ntseki will create a fantastic atmosphere at Chiefs.”

Larsen further predicted that Ntseki would introduce a fast and attacking brand of football at Chiefs.



Amidst the scepticism surrounding Ntseki’s appointment, Larsen called for patience and optimism. He urged critics not to judge Ntseki before he even started his tenure.

“I believe that Ntseki is up for the task, let’s not shoot the man down even before he starts. In a nutshell, I think Ntseki will bring a very fast attacking style of football at Chiefs,” said the former Manning Rangers player.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates intensify preparations for new season

Larsen firmly believes that Ntseki possesses the necessary qualities to handle the demanding role at Chiefs successfully.

While the supporters’ initial disappointment is understandable, Larsen’s endorsement carries weight, given his experience in the PSL.