Ledwaba aims to change Magesi’s fortunes up front

Magesi FC coach Jacky Ledwaba must be really frustrated when his team fails to convert chances considering he was once the DStv Premiership top goal scorer.

Ledwaba won the Lesley Manyathela Award while he was with AmaZulu FC some 20 years ago but now he can only try to help his young players get their groove on at Magesi.

He has twice now helped the side win promotion to the first division, now called the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

But after 10 games, Magesi are not where Ledwaba would have hoped as they languish in 10th spot with just 12 points so far.

Ledwaba is however hoping that Magesi will jump a few places up should they get a big win over provincial rivals Baroka FC who are also on the wrong end of the log in the Championship.

Bakgaga are 12th with 10 points but have two games in hand as they have only played eight games so far.

“Let me start on our last game against PLatinum City Rovers, the boys gave everything. They fought. It is just that we could not score,” says Ledwaba speaking ahead of their match against Baroka.

The Limpopo derby is set for Global Stadium in Ga-Mphahlele on Sunday at 3.30pm. The stadium is inside the Baroka Village.

“We had two clear cut chances to score but we could not convert them into goals. But the commitment and effort was at a different level.

“So going forward we are taking a leaf off that game. Going to the Baroka game, it is a massive game. It is a derby and it has been a rivalry since 2011.

“So, it is going to be massive and tough. It is not going to be easy. We both want the three points desperately. They want the three points, we need them.”

Ledwaba says he has tried to sharpen his team up front who;e ensuring that they are also able to shut the back door.

“We are prepared, we addressed many issues especially in terms of scoring goals and ensuring that we don’t concede.

“Once we don’t concede then things will be easier. We can then get that one goal because in every game we create chances but we need to bury them.

“That is what we need to ensure going into the Baroka game. We must make sure that we punish them so we can have a chance of winning the game,” says Ledwaba.