'We must build on derby win,' says Chiefs defender Dove

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove believes the side can build on their momentous win over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby recently.

ALSO READ: Saleng wonder-goal hands Pirates MTN8 title

Amakhosi managed a 1-0 win over their traditional rivals at FNB Stadium just over a week ago. The odds were against them considering the form Pirates were on going into the game.

And Dove believed the win came from the hard work they put in and now that should be an everyday thing in their approach to ensure success at Naturena.

“What matters most is what you do on the day and we had been working hard during the week leading up to the game,” says the Mozambican.

“We took into consideration everything the coaches told us and I think it worked. We were compact and worked as a team, so credit goes to the whole team because defending starts from the front, not just with the defenders.

“We should build from this. If the team shows the same attitude and determination going into the next games, like the upcoming Carling Cup, I think we have a chance to do something amazing again,” says Dove.

Chiefs meet Orlando Pirates again on Saturday in the second semi final of the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium. AmaZulu FC face Mamelodi Sundowns in the first semi final.

Dove is looking forward to the game having enjoyed his first derby.

“It is everyone’s wish to be inside that stadium with a packed crowd and, I must say, it felt amazing for me personally, especially representing this great club,” Dove told the club’s website.

Dove’s partner at the back for Amakhosi, Zitha Kwinika was also making his debut and said he enjoyed the experience.

“It was a really good one, great atmosphere. It is every boy’s dream to play in such a packed stadium representing the brand.

“And I think we did that very well in front of the people who were there… and we managed to get the required points.

“I think now, and also from the previous game, which was AmaZulu, where we kept a clean sheet, we want to build up and continue from there.”