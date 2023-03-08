Chiefs lose interest in Jali after ‘drunk’ incident at Sundowns

Mgosi Squad

Rumours that Andile Jali arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns training reeking of alcohol last week has removed Kaizer Chiefs from his list of his admirers.



ALSO READ: Frustrated Mosele hands in transfer request at Pirates



Chiefs were reportedly among the top sides watching Jali’s situation at Sundowns with keen interest.



The Naturena side were expected to swoop and bring Jali to their camp if he cut ties with Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the season.



Jali’s contract at Sundowns ends in June and he will then be available to sign for any team who wants him on a free transfer.



“If he was on the list of players Chiefs were looking at, then it is not going to happen any more,” a source said.



ALSO READ: Middendorp leaves Swallows, joins German club



“Arthur (Zwane, the Chiefs coach) is very strict on such things. He does not want players whose lifestyle can be a disturbance to his team.”



Zwane has publicly said before that he wants to bring in players who do not drink or smoke to his team at Chiefs.



The Naturena side have had incidents of their players skipping training and being in the tabloids for all the wrong reasons.