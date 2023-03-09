Pirates’ Riveiro won’t underestimate Venda Football Academy in Nedbank Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Playing a lower league team can be tricky, but Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident that they have done enough to know what to expect from Venda Football Academy, when they meet in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

Teams in the lower divisions have had a huge impact in the Nedbank Cup in the past, and this season is not different as Dondol Stars has been a surprise package in the competition after knocking-out SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC to reach the quarterfinals.

Seeing the likes of United and Usuthu being eliminated by what many might call a small team is already a warning to the Buccaneers, a clear message that they have to be really prepared.

“We have done our job in trying to know as much as possible about our opponents,” Riveiro said on Wednesday.

“We’ll take the game really seriously, we want to be in the next round, so we’re going to take care of every detail, as we usually do,” said the Bucs mentor.

“These games are complicated. Even though the team comes from the first division, it’s a team of quality with experienced players and an experienced coach.”

Anything can happen

Riveiro adds that anything can happen, like it did when they met All Stars FC in the first round. Pirates did end up winning the game 2-0.

“In 90 minutes anything can happen that can complicate a football game. Who knows what’s going to happen on Saturday, whether it’s going to be a rainy day, like it was in the previous game against FC All Stars, which complicated the match and equalised it a bit,” the Pirates coach concluded.

Even though Riveiro is expecting a tough encounter against the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, he should be confident in his team after a good display against Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership tie at Dobsonville Stadium last Friday.

The Buccaneers put on a brilliant display against the Birds which saw Pirates current top performer Monnapule Saleng scoring a hat-trick to help the Sea Robbers win 4-1.

While Pirates have reached this stage of the tournament after beating All Stars, the Academy side went past Black Cross with a 2-1 victory.