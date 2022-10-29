Sundowns down Royal AM to extend lead at the top

Khaya Ndubane

Mamelodi Sundowns handed Royal AM a 3-0 drubbing in a DStv Premiership match played at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday evening.



The home started the game well and took the game to the visitors, but they put Sundowns under pressure earlier on.



The Brazilians’ best chance of the half came in the 16th minute when they were awarded a free kick in a promising area, but Mokoena’s shot straight at the wall.



Thwihli Thwahla continued to ask questions in the Sundowns defence, but were forced to take shots from long range, which did not trouble Williams in goals.



Just when it looked as though the teams would go on a break still locked at a goalless draw, Neo Maema broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time to make sure that the Brazilians take a slender lead going into the break.



Royal AM continued to pile the pressure on the Sundowns defence in the second as they look for the equaliser, but the Brazilians defence stood strong.



With five minutes to go before full-time, Caiphus Mailula doubled the Sundowns lead with a tap in after a good build-up by the defending league champions.



Substitute Bradley Ralani put the final nail into the Royal AM coffin in the 89th minute with another tap in to make sure that Sundowns took all the points and extend their lead at the top to six points.