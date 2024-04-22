Mabasa an ‘important piece’ in Orlando Pirates puzzle

Mabasa has eight goals in ten appearances in all competitions for Pirates since returning in January from a loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was once again full of praise for Tshegofatso Mabasa after the striker helped the Buccaneers put one over AmaZulu this weekend.



Mabasa scored the only goal of the match as Pirates beat Usuthu 1-0 in the DStv Premiership at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.



It was his 11th league goal of the season and it took him to joint top of the DStv Premiership top goalscorers list, where he is tied with Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns.



“Like I have said so many times before, he is one piece in our structure, a very important one right now. I’m happy when the players, especially the forwards are delivering goals,” said Riveiro.



“I’m happy when the forwards are delivering goals, but especially taking responsibility in the last metres.



“He is constantly offering us the options for other players that are playing around him, to be aggressive in our pressing for the defenders when we don’t have the ball. So, he is contributing to the role that … is assigned to the number nine position and so far he is doing well.”



Riveiro added that the competition for places that Mabasa gets from the likes of Zakhele Lepasa, who are not playing regularly, is pushing the striker to maintain his excellent form in front of goals.



“He is doing well because of the ones who are behind him who are not playing recently,” added Riveiro

“They are training very well, they put pressure, they want to be there as well but in the end, only one player can go in the field.



“But this is a team everyone is working to make it possible and the ones who are going to the field have our support and he is not an exception.”



With six games and with their contracts set to expire at the end of the season, some Pirates players have raised their games in order to earn new deals and Riveiro says this is normal not for players to do that, not only the Pirates players.



“It’s normal for professional football players to keep one eye on their futures and try to deliver. We understand that everyone is thinking about their futures and their careers, of which it’s also good for the team (because the team also benefits),” concluded the Spanish mentor.