Two Pirates goalkeepers may leave the club in June

Pirates have a one-year option on Ofori's deal.

Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane could be headed to the exit door at Orlando Pirates at the end of the season. The experienced goalkeeping pair will be out of contract in June.

Mpontshane is reportedly set to hang up his gloves when the current campaign concludes having been with the club since 2015 after signing from Platinum Stars.

Pirates have a one-year option on Ofori’s deal. The 30-year-old has yet to make a single DStv Premiership for the buccaneers this season. The Ghanaian international has played second fiddle to first choice goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Word reaching the Mgosi Squad is that Pirates management have not yet indicated if they want to keep them at the club beyond this season.

‘Interest from clubs in the Middle East’

“Siya has been with Pirates for close to 10 years and he’s well liked at the club but he’s 38 now. It looks more likely that he will retire at the end of the season. Pirates might keep him in a non-playing capacity,” a source confirmed.

“Ofori is a tricky one because he hasn’t been playing and he has received criticism from Ghanaians back home. He must play in order to keep his place in the Ghana national team. I’m told he has interest from clubs in the Middle East if Pirates don’t exercise the one-year option on his contract.”

Meanwhile, Sphamandla Gumede will return from his loan spell at Motsepe Foundation Championship side Orbit College to give José Riveiro more options next season.