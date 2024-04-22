WATCH: Ladies throw punches at each other, Safa to take action

The South African Football Association (Safa) has promised to take action against Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies following a brawl at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.



Players from both teams were caught on camera throwing punches at each other during a live broadcast on SABC Sport on Sunday afternoon.



Six red cards were issued by the referee during the altercation between the set of players.



Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



Watch the video

A fight broke out in the KZN Derby between Royal AM ladies and Lindelani Ladies in the #HollywoodbetsSuperLeague early today 😳 pic.twitter.com/zJxQCN31Th April 21, 2024

In a statement, Safa said they are disappointed by the violence displayed by the players.

“What was meant to be an entertaining KZN derby in women’s football, turned out to put the integrity of the women’s game in disarray.



“Safa has received the Match Commissioners report following the incident caught live on SABC 1.

“The Referees report will also be studied before the two teams are called into a Disciplinary hearing. This after a fight broke out on the pitch and forced the Referee to give 5 red cards in the dying minutes of the game,” read the statement from association.