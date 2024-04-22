Hunt not happy with SuperSport blunt attack

"We could have been three or four goals up at half-time and out of sight," Hunt said.

Gavin Hunt has once again bemoaned his side’s inefficiency in front of goal following yet another defeat to Chippa United in the DStv Premiership on Saturday. 2024 has been rough for Hunt and his struggling team who are yet to register a win in the league.

Chippa inflicted more pain on Matsatsantsa a Pitori who have lost more ground on second-placed Stellenbosch FC. United are now eight points behind Stellies after the 2-0 loss to the Chilli Boys.

Hunt’s side are winless in eight league matches and former Bidvest Wits coach cut a dejected figure following the match that was played at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

“I thought it was a dominant performance but the score line doesn’t tell you the whole picture but you have to take your chances when you get them,” he said.

“We had some really big chances they must have had one or two I mean we really had some big chances and we could have scored a few but hey we lost and will take it on the chin they are a big physical a big strong side but I’m not happy with the result that’s for sure.

“It’s our third game in in seven days but we weren’t flat. We were the better side and we played football but you have to win. We could have been three or four goals up at half-time and out of sight but we didn’t score. In the second half, they never came into our box but that is football and it punishes you sometimes and it has done that to us in the last couple of games.”

Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Bienvenu Eva Nga were on target for the in from Gqeberha-based side as the claimed all three points.