Maduka raves about Andile Mpisane, says ‘he  has potential’

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM coach John “Vul’igate” Maduka has given a thumbs up to club chairman and player Andile Mpisane.

ALSO READ: Zwane aims to end Chiefs trophy drought with Nedbank Cup

The 20-year-old Mpisane made headlines last week after an impressive performance in the club’s Dstv Diski Challenge team.

While he had some promising touches that had people seeing potential in him, his weight was also an issue many could not overlook.

Mpisane is quite heavy for a football player, but Maduka believes he will eventually get his chance because he has shown potential.

“He does train with the team,” confirmed Maduka to the media in Durban on Tuesday.

Maduka returned recently to Royal AM after he had left under a cloud before the start of the season.

He then joined Maritzburg United but was fired after a prolonged run of bad results with Fadlu Davids also returning to take over.

He deserves a chance

Maduka says Mpisane has the potential to become a good and influential player in his team.

“I strongly believe that he is one of the players that have got the potential and he’s talented, you can’t run away from that.”

Maduka believes that Mpisane, like any talented young player who has shown potential, should also be given a chance to showcase what he can offer.

“For us to be where we are, we started somewhere, so we give opportunities to everyone who raises up their hands,” said Maduka.

It will however be interesting to see how long before Maduka gives Mpisane a chance in the senior team.

Royal AM will be away to Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup first round on Sunday and it is unlikely Maduka will give Mpisane a chance in that game.

Mpisane, who is club boss Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s son with former husband Sbu Mpisane, is more likely to play in the team’s DDC game.

ALSO READ: Mokwena: ‘Zungu not entitled to walk into Sundowns team’

The Royal AM reserves will play Sekhukhune United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on the west of Durban.

Mpisane also dabbles in music as he is a Gqom recording artist and sometimes has to travel for live performances.

He also gives performances at half time during Royal AM games at their home ground at Chatsworth Stadium.