Sundowns’ Karelse sets eyes on DDC top goal-scorer award

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns DStv Diski Challenge striker Jerome Karelse has set his eyes on scooping the DDC’s top goalscorer award at the end of the season, especially after missing out on most of the league last season.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: Pirates ‘play well’, but it’s Sundowns who keep on winning

The Sundowns striker says he feels happy to be back to playing in the DDC after his season was cut short last campaign following an arm injury, which saw him miss the rest of the season after scoring seven goals in nine matches.

Karelse now believes now it is the right time to do what he could have done the previous season, and says being out for a very long time was very hard for him.

“It feels great to be back this season and getting back that goal scoring touch,” Karelese, who has already scored 10 goals in 14 matches, told SuperSport.com.

“It has not been easy but we will take it each game as it comes with my teammates and see how it goes. Last season my arm broke, and I had to go for an operation. It was very tough being out for the whole season. This injury was a setback but it motivated me a lot. I had to come back stronger,”

“I have to win this season’s top goal corer. It really has to happen. Last season I had an opportunity but injury derailed me. It will take a lot of hard work and consistency, getting something every game, a goal or assist to help the team because it is not all about me.”

Karelse’s growth and talent has had the Sundowns senior team also knocking on his door, with the Brazilians already having 21-years old Cassius Mailula stepping up to the plate in the DStv Premiership.

The Northern Cape born Karelse, however, couldn’t help the Downs reserve team to glory on Sunday with the club suffering a 1-0 defeat against Richards Bay FC at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

READ MORE: Zwane aims to end Chiefs trophy drought with Nedbank Cup

The young Brazilians are seventh on the DDC league standings with 23 points.