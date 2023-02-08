PODCAST: Pirates ‘play well’, but it’s Sundowns who keep on winning

Phakaaathi Reporter

Even when they are ‘outplayed’, Mamelodi Sundowns win. Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro was at pains to say how well his side had played on Saturday, after they lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.

Yet while Sundowns rode their luck at times against the Buccaneers, with Themba Zwane fortunate to escape a red card, Masandawana still recorded a 15th league win on the trot, with the title ‘race’ turned into a procession a long time ago.

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with senior football writer Sibongiseni Gumbi, discuss the Sundowns-Pirates clash, and their boredom with Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena constantly saying the title race is not over.

We also look at Sundowns’ possible run to a league and cup double, with Richards Bay already knocked out of the Nedbank Cup in the last 32 on Tuesday evening. Can anyone stop this winning machine?

It looks unnlikely to be Kaizer Chiefs, who were poor against ten-man TS Galaxy in a goalless draw on Sunday, and who next face the tough task of a Nedbank Cup clash with Maritzburg United under the Friday night lights and Harry Gwala Stadium.

Chiefs’ chances of ending a near-eight season trophy drought rest on the Nedbank Cup, but will they manage to get past the first hurdle?

We look at Chiefs and whether there really is a plan under the guidance of Arthur Zwane.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here: