Zwane aims to end Chiefs trophy drought with Nedbank Cup

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane could be a hero and bring the long cup drought at Naturena to an end by winning the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs begin their Ke Yona campaign away at Maritzburg United on Friday night at Harry Gwala Stadium.

This, on paper, is a tough draw for Chiefs to begin their cup run with. But with their bad history with lower division teams in this competition, maybe it is not so bad.

If Zwane manages to end Chiefs’ seven year trophyless run, he would have written his name in the history books though he believes that should be forgotten.

“We do not want to focus on the past. It is gone,” said Zwane this week ahead of the start of the Nedbank Cup.

“We must look at what it is that we can do now and help the team to improve.

“It is not about the history of the club now. But we have to look at what we can do to change the fortunes of the club and start winning cups again,” explained Zwane.

The 49-year-old mentor who won cups with Chiefs as a player some years ago, wants a change of mindset in his players.

Injury list grows at Chiefs

“It is the mindset – nothing much. Our players know what’s at stake and how important it is for us to go to the next stage,” Zwane explains.

On the first team standing on their way to Ke Yona glory, Zwane said he knows they will have to dig deep to get past a sometimes stubborn Maritzburg.

“They are a good team. There is no doubt about that. But we are going there to dig deeper and make sure we progress to the next round.”

Zwane will, meanwhile, have to make do without his trusted striker Caleb Bimenyimana who got injured in their goalless DStv Premiership draw at TS Galaxy last weekend.

Bimenyimana came out the worst after a reckless tackle by Marks Munyai, who was rewarded with a sending off for his unsporting behaviour.

He joins Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Reeve Frosler, Khama Billiat and Dillan Solomons on the Chiefs injury list.