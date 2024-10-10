PSL fines Chiefs for fan violence during Sundowns clash

Chiefs appeared before the PSL disciplinary committee on Thursday.

Kaizer Chiefs have been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) following their supporters’ unruly behaviour during the 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

During the encounter at the FNB Stadium, supporters through objects onto the field of play after referee Skhumbuzo Gasa disallowed Edson Castillo’s late equaliser.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed on Thursday that Chiefs appeared before the League’s disciplinary committee to answer charges of spectator behaviour.



ALSO READ: What makes Nabi different from previous Chiefs coaches



“I hereby confirm that earlier this morning, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of spectator misbehaviour as a result of a missile-throwing incident on the 28th of September 2024 when they were fixtured against Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club,” said Majavu confirmed.



“They pleaded guilty as charged, and they were fined a monetary fine of R100 000 of which R50 000 is suspended on condition that during the period of suspension, which is up to the end of the season, they are not found guilty of a similar offence.”



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Bvuma has no problem with foreign rivalry



“Last season, they still had an outstanding and suspended fine of another R100 000 from a similar incident. Effectively, it means now that they were convicted for this new offence, they will now pay an additional R100 000 which was previously suspended.



“In total, Kaizer Chiefs will pay, effectively R150 000, plus the costs of the sitting of today, which are usually administratively computed by the league and added to the R150 000 fine,” added Majavu.