Mamelodi Sundowns – the road to the Carling Knockout final

Mamelodi Sundowns hammered Kaizer Chiefs en route to a meeting with Magesi.

Last 16

Mamelodi Sundowns 5 (Morena 14, Rayners 30, Mvala 73, Shalulile 77, Letlhaku 81) Golden Arrows 0

Mamelodi Sundowns opened their Carling Black Label Knockout campaign in some style, hammering Golden Arrows 5-0 in a match they dominated from start to finish.

Masandawana showed no ring rust at all in their first game after the October international break. Five different players got their names on the scoresheet. Thapelo Morena opened the scoring with a fine finish. Tashreeq Matthews laid a goal on a plate for Iqraam Rayners as Sundowns led 2-0 at the break.

Mothobi Mvala’s looping header found the back of the net to make it 3-0. Peter Shalulile was mobbed by his teammates after finally getting off the mark for the season with Sundowns’ fourth. There was still time for Kutlwano Letlhaku to come off the bench and get his first senior goal for Sundowns.

Quarterfinals

Kaizer Chiefs 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 4 (Rayners 14, 22, Shalulile 40, Mudau 61)

Nasreddine Kaizer Chiefs were expected to give Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money at a sold-out FNB Stadium. Amakhosi had, after all, played well against Sundowns in a Betway Premiership match at the same venue, only losing 2-1.

On this occasion, however Sundowns were in the mood from the off, and tore Chiefs apart to go 3-0 up by half time. Iqraam Rayners scored a penalty and added another before Peter Shalulile basically sealed the deal in the 40th minute.

Any faint hopes of a Chiefs comeback were ended when Angolan defender Inacio Miguel was sent off less than ten minutes into the second half. Khuliso Mudau rubbed salt into Chiefs’ wounds with a fourth goal just after the hour mark.

Semifinals

Marumo Gallants 0 Sundowns 2 (Ribeiro pen 54, Maema 90+4)

Mamelodi Sundowns made it 11 goals scored and none conceded in three games in the Carling Knockout when they broke down some stiff Marumo Gallants resistance to win 2-0 at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium and take their place in the final.

It took until the second half for Sundowns to finally go in front, Sibusiso Sikhosana adjudged to have handled the ball in the area. Lucas Ribeiro stepped up and did the rest from the spot.

Ronwen Williams then had to pull off a fine save to deny Thapelo Dhludhlu before Neo Maema made the game safe with a fine near-post finish in stoppage time.