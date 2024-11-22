Sundowns v Magesi – key Carling Knockout match-ups

Phakaaathi takes a look at three key-match ups where the final could be decided.

Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Magesi FC on Saturday in the Carling Black Label Knockout final at the Free State Stadium. Sundowns will be huge favourites but Magesi have already shown they are capable of surprises after knocking Orlando Pirates out of this season’s competition.

Lucas Ribeiro v Elvis Chipezeze

Sundowns have an array of brilliant attackers, but perhaps the best of the lot is Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro. With an eye for a key pass and a deadly finish, the striker has been brilliant for Masandawana since arriving at the club last season.

The 26 year-old already has a goal and two assists in this year’s Carling Black Label Knockout. It is a fair bet that Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze will be called into action on plenty of occasions today by Ribeiro and Sundowns’ other forwards.

Chipezeze is going for a full set of Man-of-the-Match awards in this year’s competition. If Magesi are going to lift the trophy, he probably will need to be clutching that individual gong once more.

Edmore Chirambadare v Khuliso Mudau

Zimbabwean winger Edmore Chirambadare is enjoying a new lease of life with Magesi FC this season.

The former Kaizer Chiefs man, now 32, has already scored twice this season for Clinton Larsen’s surprise Carling Knockout finalists.

He grabbed a goal in the 3-2 upset against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout last 16, and also scored a fine free kick against Amakhosi in the Betway Premiership.

Chirambadare, however, faces about as severe a test as you can get today in Bafana and Sundowns right back Khuliso Mudau.

Mudau is a formidable defender and attacker, flying up and down the right side with seemingly boundless energy. If Chirambadare can push Mudau back, it should help Magesi immensely at the Free State Stadium. But that is a massive ‘if’.

Samuel Darpoh v Teboho Mokoena

Ghanaian defensive midfielder Samuel Darpoh is one of the men Clinton Larsen will be relying on to win vital battles in that area of the pitch today. And in those positions, it doesn’t get much tougher than going up against Bathusi Aubaas and Teboho Mokoena.

Now back in favour with Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, Mokoena will surely start this cup final. Darpoh will do well to contain a man who loves to drive Sundowns up the pitch, with a fine passing range and a fierce shot.

If he can stop ‘Tebza,’ it could also be key to Magesi making the most of their counter-attacking opportunities.

At one point said to be struggling to make ends meet after being released by AmaZulu in 2021, it would be quite the rise for Darpoh if he ends today’s match with a winner’s medal around his neck.