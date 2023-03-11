Manganyi admits ‘fear’ of training with Andile Mpisane at Royal AM 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM captain Samuel Manganyi says they first found it hard to train with club chairman Andile Mpisane.

It is not difficult to understand Manganyi because it is unusual that players train and play with the same man who signs and pays their salaries.

Mpisane has been promoted to the first team and with Royal AM thin on players owing to suspensions and injuries, he could make his DStv Premiership debut soon.

According to reports in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpisane could feature for his club in their Nedbank Cup last 16 match against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

“He is slowly getting there. What I like about him is that he plays in the (DStv) Diski Challenge team but also comes to train with us in the senior team,” said Manganyi, as quoted by Isolezwe.

“That is why I think he will get to the level that is required.”

“At first it was difficult training with him but we are now used to him because we have spent time with him.

“We now see him as one of the players in the team, not the chairman of the club,” added the Royal AM captain.

“It is only after training that he goes back to being the chairman. But on the field he is a good player and humble person.

“If a chance comes along and the coaches decide to play him, he can fit in with us,” said Manganyi.

Derby is always difficult, says Manganyi

Royal AM expect a difficult game at Arrows because it is a derby game, says Manganyi. Both owners of Royal AM and Arrows are from Lamontville in Durban.

Arrows are owned by Mato Madlala while Royal AM are under the flamboyant Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

“Playing a derby is always difficult. It does not matter whether the teams are on form or not.

“But playing a derby, you just know it will be a different game altogether,” added Manganyi.

“Getting knocked out in the semifinals last season was good for us. It is now pushing us to continue working hard.

“I think we can win this game. And I feel we can go all the way and win the Nedbank Cup this time around.

“That we must do for our boss who has done so much for us. That would be a perfect way to thank her.”