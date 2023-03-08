Security guard threatens to sue Royal AM bosses after assault

Phakaaathi Reporter

The Durban derby between AmaZulu FC and Royal AM may have ended in a draw, but the drama off-the-field was exciting.

So tense was the situation between the two sides that a fight broke out between the two camps in the VIP suites of the Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 25.

And now a security guard who was allegedly hurt in the fight with Royal AM bosses Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane is considering legal options.

According to a report by Zimoja, security officer Nkosinathi Mbanjwa was left with a swollen face after getting a few slaps from MaMkhize and son.

“I got attacked for doing my job,” Mbanjwa is quoted as saying in the report.

“Andile and his mother kept asking me if I knew who they were and threatened to get me arrested.

“They assaulted me and people were scared to intervene because MaMkhize is known by high-profile people,” added the 41-year-old Mbanjwa.

According to him, the Royal AM crew were already angry when they encountered him having had a fight with the AmaZulu contingent.

I asked the Royal AM people nicely for accreditation

The fight had apparently been over accreditation for the duo to sit in the VIP suites which they were allegedly denied.

“I was aware of the altercation she had with AmaZulu bosses, but I was not expecting them to attack me.

“Especially when I asked nicely for their accreditation. There was no need for her to attack and insult me,” says the security guard of his ordeal at the hands of the Royal AM bosses.

“The following day I went to open a case of assault. I am still waiting for my case number, but I got a call from the investigator asking some questions,” adds Mbanjwa.

“I was hustling for my family just like she works hard for hers.” Mbanjwa also said he was now looking at going the legal route to get justice done.