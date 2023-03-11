Arrows edged by Royal AM in thrilling Durban derby

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM survived some nervy moments towards the end, but they managed to sweep Golden Arrows aside and advance to the quarterfinals in the Nedbank Cup.

ALSO READ: Vilakazi ready to help Sekhukhune make its name

The Durban derby turned out to be a real fight with both sides giving their all.

It was, however, Royal AM who emerged victorious with a 3-1 win that puts them in the quarterfinals.

Royal AM had their first real chance 10 minutes in when Menzi Masuku was felled just outside the Arrows box. The referee gave a free kick.

Ruzaigh Gamildien took the set piece but went narrowly wide with his curling attempt. Siyabonga Mbatha, however, also looked to have it covered.

Royal AM were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute when Mbatha fouled Shauna Mogaila. He had saved his shot but fisted the ball into Mogaila’s path.

Both players needed medical attention after the collision and Mbatha came out the worst. He was, however, able to continue after a few minutes.

He could not, however, save Ricardo Nascimento’s kick as Royal AM took the lead. He sent Mbatha the wrong way.

Mbatha had to be taken off 10 minutes later as he could not continue. Nkosingiphile Gumede took his place.

Royal AM also made a forced substitute in the first half with Masuku experiencing a hamstring issue. Levy Mashiane took his place.

Arrows came closest to getting an equaliser in the 54th minute when they were awarded a free kick just outside the Royal AM box. Xolani Ngcobo pulled off a great save to deny Knox Mutizwa.

Good game from both Arrows and Royal AM

A penalty appeal by Arrows after Velemseni Ndwandwe went down inside the box fell on deaf ears in the 71st minute.

Arrows pushed for an equaliser later on but they still could not find the right balls in the final third.

The introduction of Ndumiso Sibiya and Ryna Moon seemed to help a little but they could not bury the few chances they created.

In the first minute of added time, Mutizwa dispossessed the Royal AM keeper outside his box and ran at goal.

He sliced the pass to an oncoming Ndwandwe but the pass was a bit too heavy and the latter ballooned it over.

Mutizwa finally got it right in the last minute of the game, finishing off a good Arrows attacking move.

ALSO READ: Pressure eased on Truter as Sekhukhune beat Spurs in Ke Yona

But it all fell apart for Arrows in extra time. Royal AM made an inspired substitution, bringing on Sedwyn George.

He made an almost immediate impact when he he assisted Mashiane two times to give Royal AM a 3-1 win.