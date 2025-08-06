Mariko reflects on memorable Orlando Pirates debut

“Wearing the Pirates jersey for the first time felt like a dream come true,” said Mariko.

Abdoulaye Mariko enjoyed a victorious home debut for Orlando Pirates last weekend, describing the moment of stepping out onto the Orlando Stadium field as a “dream come true”.

The 22-year-old, who joined Pirates from the Malian side Djoliba FC, came on for Sipho Mbule in the second half during the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Polokwane City, which Pirates won 2-0.



During the minutes he played in front of the home fans, Mariko was able to make an impression and showed why the Buccaneers brought him to South Africa.

“Wearing the Pirates jersey for the first time felt like a dream come true,” Mariko told the Pirates media. “I knew I was representing a club with great history, pride, and passionate supporters – I felt a deep responsibility to give my best.”

Mariko revealed the thoughts that raced through his mind as his big moment approached.



“At that moment, I was filled with gratitude and determination. I thought about all the sacrifices it took to get there. I was mentally preparing myself, ready to seize the opportunity and show what I’m capable of.”

What does playing for Pirates mean to Mariko

Despite the good start to his Bucs career, Mariko is well aware of the expectations that come with playing for a big club like Pirates.

“Playing for Orlando Pirates is more than just football, it’s about representing a legacy,” he said. “It means discipline, honour, and a commitment to excellence. I feel blessed to be part of such a prestigious club.”

Mariko has expressed gratitude for the rousing welcome he has received from the Pirates fans and shared a special message for them.

“To the fans, I want to say thank you for the warm welcome and your support. You can expect me to always give 100%, with passion and commitment in every match. I will work hard to make you proud and help the team achieve its goals,” commented Mariko.



Meanwhile, as earlier reported, Ouaddou has cautioned that Mariko still needs more time before he can show why he was the best player in the Malian Première Division before joining Pirates.



“Mariko is a very interesting young player, he was the top scorer in Mali, he took the award as the best player in the league and top scorer, he’s come in a new environment in a big club,” said Ouaddou