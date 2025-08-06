Betway PSL

Pirates coach confident Mofokeng will stay despite transfer talk

By Khaya Ndubane

6 August 2025

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates is linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has revealed that he hopes Relebohile Mofokeng will stay at the club after recent transfer rumours.

Mofokeng, who was nominated for both the Footballer and Players’ Player of the year after another stellar season with Pirates, has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Ettifaq are the same club that signed Mofokeng’s former teammate Mohau Nkota last month.

“Well, I read the news as well. And with such a talented player, of course, he’ll attract a lot of clubs, but I trust my board,” Ouaddou told reporters during the Betway Premiership launch in Johannesburg.

Ouaddou added Mofokeng was a key part of his plans this season and is confident that Pirates management will not sell the 20-year-old during the current transfer period.

“I trust the club, because he’s one of our major players this season. We need him to compete at the highest level; we need players like him on our team.

“As a coach, I’m still confident, but you never know in football what can happen. But right now, I’m confident, since I have not received any information (that Mofokeng will be leaving). this season. I hope he will stay with us, but we will see.”

Meanwhile, the latest news coming out of Saudi Arabia is that Al-Ettifaq have tabled an improved offer for Mofokeng, and Pirates are considering it.

Pirates reportedly turned down an offer of around R35 million for the Bafana Bafana star. The Buccaneers are reportedly seeking an offer of around R50 million for Mofokeng. 

