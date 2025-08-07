OPINION: For the PSL to regain its edge, competitiveness must come first

There’s an urgent need to bring back the competitive edge and excitement that once defined local football.

The excitement ahead of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season will mean very little if teams fail to deliver on the pitch.

Judging by the strong attendance at last weekend’s MTN8 quarter-finals, particularly at a packed Orlando Stadium and a lively Lucas Moripe Stadium, fans are clearly eager for the return of domestic football.

The PSL needs more entertainment

The sold out encounter between Pirates and Polokwane City was proof that the football-loving public could hardly wait for the new season to begin. Now, it’s over to the players and coaches to honour their side of the bargain, and that means playing entertaining football. Goals, not goalless draws, should be the order of the day.

16 goals were scored across the four MTN8 quarter-finals, setting a high standard ahead of this weekend’s league fixtures. Goals are the lifeblood of the beautiful game, and while modern football has often seen teams prioritising survival over style, there’s an urgent need to bring back the competitive edge and excitement that once defined local football.

One of the standout matches was undoubtedly Sekhukhune United’s 3–2 win over TS Galaxy. It was a five-goal thriller in which Babina Noko came from two goals down in a spirited comeback. It was a pulsating contest that reminded us just how exciting the local game can be when teams play without fear.

Another dramatic encounter came in the tie between Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu. The game ended in a 2–2 draw after 90 minutes before Stellies edged it 3–2 in extra time. These are the sort of encounters that inject life into the local game. Fans want more than just tactical discipline or defensive football , they want goals, drama, and excitement.

Both Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns proved too strong for their respective opponents in City and Richards Bay, but overall, the MTN8 quarter-finals were a good advert for South African football. The challenge, however, lies in maintaining this momentum, especially among clubs outside the so-called ‘big three’.

Step up so-called smaller teams

It’s crucial that so-called smaller teams also become regular attractions. For that to happen, the overall standard of football must improve, and clubs need to embrace a more expansive and entertaining approach

I remember the days when Golden Arrows were revered for their slick passing football. Free State Stars and Black Leopards also had distinctive styles and fans could name their starting XI with relative ease.

Gone are those days because the entertainment aspect has been replaced by a survival-first mentality. Clubs are focused on clinging to their top-flight status, often at the expense of being competitive.

Another one-horse race?

Unless this trend changes, the ongoing debate around the declining competitiveness of the PSL will continue. With Sundowns chasing a record-extending ninth consecutive league title, the onus is on the rest to step up and make the league more than just a one-horse race.

The fans have shown up and it’s now it’s time for teams to do the same by being brave and playing attacking football. That will hopefully bring back the magic of the local game.