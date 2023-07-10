Pirates release statement over calls to boycott Maccabi friendly

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After calls for Orlando Pirates not to play their friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv, the club has released a statement regarding the issue.

Pirates are scheduled to play Maccabi in one of their pre-season friendly tour in Spain, with the South African outfit set to take on the Israeli based club on 13 July, before taking on Independiente and USD Las Palmas whilein Europe.

Pirates are already in Spain, with the squad having arrived on Sunday and they will be in the European country until 21 July in the City of Marbella. But, Divestment Sanction Coalitions (BDS) movement wanted the Buccaneers to cancel their friendly against Maccabi because of human rights abuse by Israel against Palestinians.

The movement has also asked English side Bournemouth to do the same. However, in response to boycotting the match, Pirates released a statement explaining that they have been part of the struggle for human rights for many years and gave reasons why they will go ahead with the game.

“The burden of leadership – Orlando Pirates belong to all. From time to time, the leadership of Orlando Pirates Football Club find ourselves having to communicate publicly on subjects other than those of football in the field of play. When we do, we do so reluctantly because of our understanding and respect that Orlando Pirates belong to all. Whereas it is easy for those that have taken sides and adopted causes to make calls and demands, we do not enjoy such latitude. Solutions we seek need to be inclusive and arrived at through putting heads together rather than apart,” read a statement from the Buccaneers.

“It would be easier to respond by merely stating the facts, but that would be contrary to Orlando Pirates’ values and rich history. The facts are: Orlando Pirates is participating in a preseason camp organised by a Fifa Match Agent involving numerous clubs from Africa, Asia, Europe and Middle East. Orlando Pirates has no hand in organising the event.”

“In fact, Orlando Pirates needed to fulfil a criteria qualifying us to participate. Orlando Pirates had no liaisons with any participating club or the organisers relating to fixtures. The fixtures were arrived at independently by the organisers. It is an important fact that all the participating clubs are Fifa affiliates regulated by Fifa statutes.”