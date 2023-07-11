Tributes pour in as ‘inspiration’ Mweene hangs up his gloves

By Katlego Modiba

One of the most decorated players in Premier Soccer League (PSL) history Kennedy Mweene has called time on his playing career aged 38.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper announced on Monday that he’s hanging up his gloves ahead of the new season.

Mweene closes the chapter of his illustrious career with 18 major trophies to his name, that includes eight league titles, the CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) he won with his country Zambia.

The Zambian and African football legend reflected on his trophy-laden career via The Brazilians’ social media pages.

“Football has taken me to places I never dreamt of or be able to share the field with some of the best footballers Africa has ever offered,” the 2012 AFCON winner said.

“I’m hanging up my boots and gloves because I think I’ve played my part both at the national team and club level. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to my life and most of the coaches that I’ve went through have made me a better person and a better player too. It was a successful career and I don’t it wouldn’t have happened anywhere else except at Sundowns.

“My 10 years at Mamelodi Sundowns as a football player is emotional. I’ve shared the dressing room with a lot of good players at Sundowns and it’s time to celebrate. I’ve achieved all these things because of good players around me.”

Fellow decorated goalkeeper and teammate Denis Onyango also paid tribute to Mweene.

“He has a happy face when we are training but of course he gives 100 percent when we’re been given a task,” he said.

“He the only goalkeeper in the PSL that has won all the titles in Africa and he has been an inspiration to me since I joined Sundowns.”

Reyaad Pieterse also shared his fond memories of ‘world class’ Mweene.

“Kennedy has made tremendous saves and has kept us in many games,” Pieterse said.

“To learn from someone like that is such an honour and privilege, he’s world class.

“He’s a fun individual to have, an honest guy, good teammate to have and he has been a good role model for myself and the young ones coming in.”

Humble and kind

Sundowns goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson also shared a few words about the 38-year-old who is expected to take up a post as the assistant goalkeeper coach at the club after announcing his retirement

“He’s very professional and hard working but first of all, he’s one of the most humble and kind human beings you can ever find,” said Robinson.

Mweene has made over a century of appearances for his national team. He formerly turned out for former DStv Premiership side Free State Stars before joining the Chloorkop-based team in 2013.