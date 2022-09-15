Masuku to fight for regular game time at Royal AM

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Royal AM midfielder Menzi Masuku is working very hard to return to the starting line-up at the club after recovering from an injury he sustained at training.

ALSO READ: Allende adds value to the PSL, says Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Masuku sustained a knee injury at training ahead of Royal AM’s DStv Premiership against Orlando Pirates in August. He had only featured once for the club before getting injured.



The midfielder is now back at full training with Thwihli Thwahla and is working hard to make sure that he gets game time.

“I got injured while I was at training when we were preparing for a game against Orlando Pirates. We were playing 11 against 11 and that’s when I got injured on my knee. But everything is okay now and I have made good progress and I am back to training,” said Masuku, who was once on the books of Pirates.

“I just want to continue playing the way that I have been playing before I got injured because I think I have done well so far and I was getting game time at the club. The thing about me is that whenever I am given an opportunity I make sure that I deliver as an attacking midfielder in creating goal scoring chances. It is important to appreciate your talent and always play your best when given a chance. So, I just have to keep on working hard to get back to my best and start playing regularly.”

Meanwhile, Royal AM will host Swaziland’s Mbabane Highlanders at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round on Friday.



Thwihli Thwahla and Highlanders played to a goalless draw in the first leg in Swaziland last Sunday.