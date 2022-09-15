Zwane laughs off ‘tension’ with Sheppard after handshake gaffe

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A video where Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was perceived to be ignoring his assistant Dillon Sheppard, when he tried to shake his hand last weekend has set tongues wagging on social media.

The popular commentary on the video is that there is some simmering tensions in the Amakhosi technical team.

But Zwane has laughed it off, saying it was absentmindedness on his side and he is still very happy with Sheppard as his right hand man.

“I was not even aware of that,” says Zwane with a chuckle when asked about the incident at Naturena on Thursday.

“I think someone tried to explain it to me… I didn’t see Sheppy at all. I think my mind was elsewhere because I was disappointed with the result, but I can tell you the relationship we have with Sheppy is that he is more like a brother,” added Zwane.

“We share a lot and I have no doubts about him. And as I alluded earlier on in the season, that with him I sleep with no worries knowing I have a brother next to me.

“He is that type of person. He is a good guy and like me he hates to fail. We are both perfectionists and I am happy to have someone like him next to me.”

Zwane, who is under enormous pressure with the result not going his way, also had a similar incident with then coach Stuart Baxter last season.

Baxter ignored Zwane who was his assistant but shook Sheppard’s instead. It has since emerged that the relations were sour in the Chiefs technical team last season.

Baxter has come out and alleged that Zwane and Sheppard were the ones who drove him off Naturena as they undermined his efforts.

Zwane has also said on numerous times that Chiefs were pulling away from their culture under Baxter’s stewardship.