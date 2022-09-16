Local Soccer

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Football Journalist
16 Sep 2022
7:09 am

Buthelezi deserves Bafana call-up, says Galaxy coach Ramovic

Buthelezi has conceded only three times in his last seven games for Galaxy.

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi has earned himself a Bafana Bafana call-up after some exceptional performances for the Rockets. (Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

The selection of Melusi Buthelezi into the Bafana Bafana squad for the international friendlies against Botswana and Sierra Leone is a sign of hard work, says coach Sead Ramovic.

Ramovic trusted Buthelezi to be the number choice at Galaxy following the departure of Marlon Heugh last season, and Buthelezi has never looked back since with some top performances for the Rockets, which has deservedly earned him a Bafana call-up.

Buthelezi has only conceded three goals in the team’s last seven DStv Premiership games and Ramovic couldn’t be happier to see his first choice goalkeeper being included in the national team set-up.

“I have to say that the league has a lot of fantastic goalkeepers, and Melusi got a call-up. But I have to say that he deserves it because he played the last half of the season very good. He just has to continue working hard and get in the goal (starting line-up) as soon as possible there (at Bafana),” said the TS Galaxy coach.

“He’s been fantastic at training since I came here (Galaxy), so, the whole credit goes to him and of course our goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia. I can only put players into the team that shows hard work every day and he did it. That is why it was easy for me to select him,” he added.

“I am just happy about his performance because every team needs a good goalkeeper. I just hope now he continues to work hard even more because to stay at the top is not and now you have to show it every day.”

