Maswanganyi glad to get off the mark for Pirates

'I am very happy, especially to score at home in Orlando,' said the Pirates attacker.

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi says he just wants to keep on scoring, after getting his first official goal for the club in their 3-0 victory over Djabal FC in the Caf Champions League on Friday.

Maswanganyi, who was bought just before the start of the season, scored two goals while in pre-season with the Buccaneers in Spain.

His performances for the club during the pre-season earned him a place in Jose Riveiro’s starting line-up, and he is a key member of the Bucs attacking line.

Maswanganyi’s goal against Djabal came after striker Zakhele Lepasa had put the team in the lead – Lepasa ended up grabbing a brace, as Pirates sailed into the next round of qualifying with a 4-0 aggregate win over the side from the Comoros.

The 25 year-old Maswanganyi was happy to be on the scoresheet and thinks Pirates could have scored more goals in the return leg.

“We are definitely happy that we have won, we could have scored more. We only managed to score three goals, but we are happy … we managed to do it at home after scoring away from home, which was (also) important for us,” said the attacking midfielder.

“I am very happy, especially to score at home in Orlando. It was important for me and I’m hoping to score more goals. It doesn’t matter if it’s home or away, I just want to help the team win.

Lepasa on fire

While Maswanganyi keeps on impressing in his debut season for the Sea Robbers, Lepasa has also been raising his hand for the Soweto giants with an impressive goal scoring form.

Lepasa’s brace against Djabal saw the striker take his goal tally to eight goals across all competitions.

Things seems to be working well for Riveiro and he is getting positive results from his players.

With the Buccaneers having made their way to the final round of Champions League qualifying, they will now shift their focus back to the DStv Premiership, where they take on Cape Town City on Tuesday.