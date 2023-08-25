Lepasa double seals Pirates’ win against Djabal in Champions League

Lepasa was joined on the score-sheet by Patrick Maswanganyi, as Pirates wrapped up the two legged with a 4-0 aggregate score-line.

Zakhele Lepasa celebrates goal with teammates during the CAF Champions League 22023/24 Preliminary Round 2nd Leg match between Orlando Pirates and Djabal Club on Saturday at Orlando Stadium. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Zakhele Lepasa continued with his good goal scoring form for Orlando Pirates after his brace helped the club to saunter into the next round of the Caf Champions League preliminary stages after beating Djabal FC 3-0 in the second leg played at Orlando Stadium on Friday.



The goals against Djabal took the striker’s goal tally to eight in all competitions so far this season.

Lepasa was joined on the score-sheet by new signing Patrick Maswanganyi, as the hosts wrapped up the two legged with a 4-0 aggregate score-line.

Pirates came into this game with an advantage after edging the Comoros based side 1-0 last week away from home thanks to a solitary goal by Lepasa.

The Buccaneers had to play to their best of abilities with their fans having graced the Orlando Stadium with a huge number backing them up for a positive result.

And Jose Riveiro’s men didn’t disappoint, making sure they send their supporters home with a smile on their faces.

Bucs had control of the game from the opening stages, and they managed to get a lead after 25 minutes into the match thanks to Lepasa.

The visitors tried to push for an equaliser after passing the half-hour mark, the Pirates defence was well on guard on keep out the danger.

Just before half-time, a Maswanganyi spotted Lepasa inside the box, but the striker failed to control the ball

The tie went into half-time with the home side on the drivers seat.

Djabal were still trying to find themselves in the second period, but the host weren’t giving them any chance to try their luck at goals.



Instead, Bucs went on to extend their Lead with a long range strike by Maswanganyi in the 58th minute, before Lepasa scored his second of the match a few minutes later to make it 3-0 and registered his eighth goal for the club so far this season.

Pirates continued to create more chances, but they couldn’t find the fourth goal as Djabal finished the game without even getting a consolation goal.

Pirates will next face the winner between Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana or Uganda’s Vipers FC in the next round.