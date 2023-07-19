Matlou keen to help Banyana do well at World Cup

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana and SD Eibar defender Noko Matlou says the level of competition in the Spanish Women’s League has improved her game as she gets ready to help the South African senior national women’s team make a mark at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.



ALSO READ: Banyana Banyana, Safa bonus feud rages on

Matlou was recently rewarded with a new contract with Eibar after helping the team get back to the top tier of Spanish Women’s League, having been relegated two seasons ago.

The 37-year-old defender says she had to grow a strong mentality to survive in tough Spanish League and that has helped to focus on her football career.

“I have been exposed to a high level of competition in Spain and gained much needed experience. I can now read the game better and I’m much stronger in one-on-one situations,” said Matlou.

“Being so far from home in a foreign country, I needed to become mentally tougher. That has helped me to deal with different challenges on and off the pitch. I’m now a much better person, focused and always looking for opportunities to challenge myself.”

Matlou, who recently signed a sponsorship deal with leading sports brand Puma, has welcomed the role of a role model to young aspiring women footballers.

“It’s something I take very seriously. I want them to understand the journey, experience the ups and downs, but forever encourage them to strive to fulfill their ambitions,” she continued.

“Never give up on your dreams, be determined and consistent in your efforts. I compete against myself. I want to be better than I was yesterday.”

The World Cup starts on Thursday with the co-hosts New Zealand and Australia taking on Norway and Republic of Ireland respectively.



ALSO READ: Msimango praises fantastic welcome at ‘massive’ Kaizer Chiefs



Banyana will play their opening match against Sweden at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.

Matlou sees this opening fixture as vital for Banyana, saying a positive result will put the team in the right path for a successful competition.

“Opening games in the tournament are very crucial. It is important for us to make sure that we play to our best and get a good result. That will help us in boosting our confidence as a team to make sure that we have a good tournament.”