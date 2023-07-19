Msimango praises ‘fantastic welcome’ at massive Kaizer Chiefs

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs new defender Given Msimango says the good welcome he has received at the Soweto club is crucial to help him settle and adapt quicker to life at Naturena.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs preparations for new season in full swing

Describing Chiefs as a ‘massive club’, Msimango says he has been enjoying bonding with his new teammates at the team’s camp in Mpumalanga.

The 23-year-old centre back is one of the seven new Chiefs signings that were introduced two weeks ago as the club looks to reignite itself.

He was introduced alongside fellow centre back Thatayaone Dithlokwe, striker Ranga Chivaviro, midfielders Mduduzi Mdantsane, Pule Mmodi and Edson Castillo.

Another midfielder Tebogo Potsane was introduced last weekend. The team are reportedly still looking to bring in one or two strikers.

Msimango had spent the past two seasons at TS Galaxy where he was captain and a crucial member of coach Sead Ramovic’s team.

“Being in pre-season with the club has been nothing but fantastic,” says Msimango in a video posted by the club on their YouTube channel.

“The guys have welcomed me with open arms. The management have been warm to me as well.

“And I think that is very important for a player to feel welcome into the space and feel wanted so you can perform at your utmost best and settle in quicker.”



Msimango focuses on performance

Msimango, who hails from Brakpan in the east of Johannesburg, says settling in quicker means he can focus more on his performances.



“This is a massive club so it is very important that you adapt so that you can start performing at the best of your abilities.”

Msimango’s teammate and Chiefs forward Sabelo Radebe meanwhile says the pre-season camp is all about getting the body and mind ready for the new season.



ALSO READ: Sundowns complete signing of Thapelo Maseko

“Pre-season is about preparation. You know as a player you have to prepare yourself before you go to do something.

“So, basically in the pre-season (camp) we prepare our bodies… We prepare mentally and condition ourselves to be ready,” said Radebe.

Chiefs, who promoted Molefi Ntseki to the head coach position with Arthur Zwane going back to be assistant, have a massive season ahead.

They have to restore their dignity and end the longest running trophy drought the side has ever experienced in over 50 years of their existence.