Banyana Banyana, Safa bonus feud rages on

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Having been at loggerheads with players regarding bonuses at the Fifa Women’s World Cup, the South African Football Association (Safa) is now battling with Banyana Banyana‘s staff regarding

bonuses at the tournament.

ALSO READ: Mailula lands US move, Sundowns coy on new club

Safa and Banyana’s players went to war regarding player bonuses at the World Cup, which led to the players not taking part in their send-off match against Botswana before their departure for New Zealand.



That issue was seemingly resolved after the Motsepe Foundation and the Ithuba National Lottery stepped in by contributing R6 million and R2 million to help out with the players’ payments.



According to reports, the technical team were also promised R115 000 each for being at the tournament.



“When we argued for the staff to get incentives, we were told there’s no money. Eventually we agreed they would get R115 000 each,” South African Football Players Union president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe told SABC Sport.



He added that the Banyana players were not signing their agreement with Safa in solidarity with Banyana’s staff.



Safa, however, have denied any such funds were promised to Banyana’s staff.



“The fact is nowhere in the world does a staff member of a team get paid an appearance fee at the World Cup, the Olympic Games or any other international competition for that matter. Even Sascoc (South Africa’s official Olympic body) does not do that,” read a statement from Safa.



“Support staff will be paid daily fees as per the assignment contracts they signed, however in this instance the Association has also offered daily allowances, plus a share of any donations received over and above the daily fees.



Bonuses are based on performance, not by simply being at the tournament.



“This decision is strictly based on policy and principle as far as the support staff is concerned.



“The staff members are separate from the players, with most of the staff in the camp having jobs elsewhere – one being a Safa employee with a monthly salary before the camp remuneration.



“The players are different as most do not have full-time jobs. Also, they do not get paid for playing football on a monthly basis.”

ALSO READ: AmaZulu intensify effort to sign reported Chiefs target

Banyana, meanwhile, on Saturday played their last friendly match before the World Cup against Costa Rica.



Banyana defeated the Central American team 2-0 thanks to goals by Thembi Kgatlana and Hilda Magaia.



The Fifa Women’s World Cup is set to start on Thursday and Banyana will play their first game against Sweden on Sunday.