Van Rooyen pens emotional farewell to Stellies after Pirates move

“It has been a dream come true for me to play for Stellenbosch FC over the last eight years,” said Van Rooyen

Captain Deano van Rooyen of Stellenbosch FC leads team into stadium during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game against Polokwane City at Danie Craven Stadium in April 2024. (Reinhardt Hamman/BackpagePix)

Following his move to Orlando Pirates, Deano van Rooyen has penned a heartfelt farewell to his former club Stellenbosch FC.

On Monday, the Buccaneers confirmed the signing of Van Rooyen on a three-year deal with a two-year option.

After the confirmation of his move, Van Rooyen sent an emotional message to his old club.

“It has been a dream come true for me to play for Stellenbosch FC over the last eight years,” Van Rooyen told Stellies media.

“Growing up in Stellenbosch, there was never a professional football club, so the moment the club was formed, it became my dream to become a Stellenbosch player.

“It was a huge privilege and honour for me to wear the maroon jersey and there are so many memories that stand out from my time at the club – making my debut, winning the NFD, and lifting the Carling Knockout.

“As a local, I am incredibly proud to have helped bring silverware to the club and it is a great feeling to know that young players from Stellenbosch can look at my journey and know that it is possible to chase those dreams.

“It’s not easy, there are a lot of obstacles, and it requires a lot of hard work to be successful, but it is possible if you have the belief.”



READ MORE: Pirates confirm Van Rooyen signing

Van Rooyen also expressed gratitude to Stellies for giving him the opportunity to lead the team. The defender was the co-captain of the team as they claimed the Carling Black Label Knockout in December last year.

“Being able to captain the Club when called upon was a huge honour,” he said.

“I remember the first time was in a match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium when Robyn Johannes handed me the armband. I knew immediately in that moment that I had an opportunity to showcase my leadership qualities.

“The armband weighed heavy, but I knew I had it in me to lead the team. It also helped that I was supported and could learn from the coaches and senior players like Lee Langeveldt, Morgan Gould, Jarrod Moroole, Rafiq de Goede, and Robyn along the way, and then use those lessons to guide our younger players.

“And then of course, being there to win the Carling Knockout is a memory that will live with me forever. It was incredibly special to lift the trophy as a local player and it’s something I will carry with me until the day I retire.”