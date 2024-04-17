Pirates set to send young midfielder out on loan?

"Talks have already started between Chippa and Pirates," says a source.

Manqoba Ozoemena (right) of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Azola Matrose of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Diski Challenge 2023/24 match at the Tsakani Stadium, Tsakani last month. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates are set to take a major decision on the future of Azola Matrose.



The 21-year-old Gqeberha-born attacking midfielder joined Pirates from Chippa United in July 2022, but was loaned back to the Chilli Boys for the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.



He returned to the Buccaneers at the beginning of the current season, but is struggling for game time at Pirates and is yet to make his debut for the club. He has been playing his football in the club’s reserves in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Now, a source has revealed that Pirates are considering sending Matrose out on loan at Chippa United.

“Talks have already started between Chippa and Pirates. He is happy to go back to Chippa because he was a regular player there. He (Matrose) knows that if he performs well at Chippa, he’ll be recalled anytime even during the January transfer period,” said the source.

Meanwhile, word is that Pirates are also considering a swap deal with Chippa that will see their goalkeeper Richard Ofori joining the Buccaneers and the Chilli Boys goalie Stanley Nwabali going the other way.



Ofori has lost his number one spot at the Buccaneers and is said to be keen for a move away from the club where he can play regularly.

Nwabali has been subject of speculation for a move away from Chippa following his good displays for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates were reportedly interested in him during the January transfer period but that move never materialised.