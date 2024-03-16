Mbenyane saves Chippa with late winner against minnows Ravens

While there seemed to be no hope of staging a comeback, Thabo Makhele brought the Chilli Boys back to life.

Simfumene Lamati of Ravens FC gets the ball before Eva Nga Bienvenu of Chippa United watched by Sphamandla Gwele of Ravens FC. (Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Andile Mbenyane’s extra-time goal saved 10-man Chippa United from a shock defeat against lower league side Ravens FC in the last 16-round of the Nedbank Cup.

The Chilli Boys emerged 2-1 victors in the Eastern Cape derby at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday.



Ravens, who play their football in the ABC Motsepe League, took the lead in as early as the fifth minute through Samkelo Ngcungama.

The goal injected some energy into the third-tier side, with their players showing a lot of confidence on the ball.

Time was running out for Chippa, who were managing to get some promising attacks in their search for an equaliser, but, their efforts remained fruitless with some good defending by Ravens.

Ravens would go on to the break with their heads held high, while Chippa had a lot of digging to do to bounce back into the game.

The second half wasn’t so diffident for the Chippa, who still struggled to break the stubborn defence of Ravens, led by their skipper Avela Cezu and Mthobisi Msomi.

Things got worse for the home side when forward Elmo Kambindu was shown a red card in the 58th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

With a man down, Chippa co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo were forced to tweak their play and rely on one forward, Eva Nga, to try and break the resilient Ravens rearguard.

With lower league side pilling pressure, the Chilli Boys coaches sacrificed winger Kamohelo Mahlatsi for a defender Baraka Majogoro to try and maintain the score-line while continuing their quest for an equaliser.

Thabo Makhele brought the Chilli Boys back to life with an equaliser in the 81st minute – which forced the game to go into extra-time.

There were lots of tired legs in extra-time from both sides. But, Chippa’s substitute Mbenyana managed to get the winning goal for his side to make it 2-1 and secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the Ke Yona Cup.



In the other game played on Saturday afternoon, SuperSport United beat Richards Bay 3-1 at King Zwelithini Stadium.



A brace by Shandre Campbell and a goal in the second half by Ghampani Lungu were enough to earn Matsatsantsa a Pitori a spot in the last eight. Sibusiso Mthethwa scored the consolation goal for the Natal Rich Boys.