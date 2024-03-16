Chiefs treated me like a side chick in favour of Khune – Khuzwayo

“If you remember correctly the last time Chiefs won a trophy it was MTN 8 and then the league, I was in goals," said Khuzwayo.

Brilliant Khuzwayo says he was treated like a side chick at Kaizer Chiefs, with the club favouring Itumeleng Khune ahead of him even though he was doing better than him at some stage.



Khuzwayo, who played for Chiefs between 2012 and 2018, was mostly the under-study to Khune, who was the regular starter for club.



Speaking to Gagasi FM’s Extra Time show, Khuzwayo then took a veiled dig at Chiefs, saying Amakhosi last won a trophy when he was in goals.

“If you remember correctly the last time Chiefs won a trophy it was MTN 8 and then the league, I was in goals but the supporters were so glued that they still wanted Itu, but the number were not adding up,” said Khuzwayo,

“He was the favorite and sometimes there was injustice that happened in terms of him getting the number 1 when he didn’t work hard to get number 1. One of the downfalls of Chiefs, which is why I left Chiefs. I was like a side chick at Chiefs knowing very well that he is gonna be there.”



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Khune has resumed training with the rest of the Chiefs team after serving his suspension.



Khune was suspended by Chiefs after he reportedly arrived at training under the influenced of alcohol.



In his absence, Bruce Bvuma has been doing well in goals for Amakhosi and his good displays has seen him receiving a call-up for the FIFA series in Algeria next week.