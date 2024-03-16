Rayners happy Stellies didn’t undermine Chiefs slayers

"We kept on fighting and pushing. I am just happy with the win,” said the striker.

Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners is pleased with the convincing win against Milford FC.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Riverio – Lions clash is no time to party

This comes after Stellies handed the Motsepe Foundation Championship side a 6-1 drubbing to reach the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Friday.



Having knocked Kaizer Chiefs out in the first round of the competition, Milford came into the game against Stellenbosch FC high on confidence, but they were no match for the ruthless Stellies side.

Devin Titus opened the scorings for Stellies in the 20th minute, before Anicet Oura who came on as a substitute in the 29th minute to replace Antonio van Wyk, doubled the lead.



Oura then completed his brace before Menzi Chilli pulled one back for Milford before the half-time break.

Stellies scored three more goals in the second-half, with Andre de Jongh getting a quick brace after the resumption of the match and Mervin Boji put the final nail into Milford’s coffin in the 88th minute.

Rayners, who made four assists in the game, is happy with the way they played the match and also revealed what coach Steve Barker told them before the game.



“We knew that it was not going to be an easy game, we fought against this team. I am happy about all the goals we scored. (The coach told us that) we must not underestimate them, and I am happy we did not. We kept on fighting and pushing. I am just happy with the win,” said the striker, who was named man-of-the-match after the game told SABC Sport.



ALSO READ: Chiefs favourites to sign Mokwana from Sekhukhune

“To beat them 6-1 is a good point that we scored goals. And we keep on saying keep defending first, then go on attack.”