Pirates seek redemption in ‘big game’ against CR Belouizdad

"We have to take it [the loss] like adults and focus on the next one because the coming game is a big one for us," said Makhaula.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula says the Buccaneers need to quickly forget about the loss to Cape Town City and focus on getting a positive result against CR Belouizdad to keep their hopes of clinching this season’s CAF Champions League alive.

The Buccaneers, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to City in a Betway Premiership clash in Cape Town on Wednesday, will host the Algerian outfit in a Group C clash at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday (kick-off is at 3pm).



“It (the City game) was one of those games, where you ask yourself, ‘How did we lose this game? How didn’t we score?’. But we have to take it [the loss] like adults and focus on the next one because the coming game is a big one for us,” said Makhaula during the Nedbank Cup draw in Johannesburg on Thursday where Pirates were drawn against Richards Bay FC in the round of 32.

The veteran midfielder has welcomed the “difficult” Nedbank Cup draw against the Natal Rich Boys.

“I’m happy that we got a PSL (Betway Premiership) team because every time we get a small team from the ABC Motsepe Foundation, people would say that we have it easy. So now we are playing against a team that plays in the PSL and they are quite a good team,” said Makhaula.

Pirates have already met Richards Bay twice this season and they won those games 1-0. Makhaula is expecting another tough encounter against the Natal Rich Boys.

“Every time we play against Richards Bay, they always give us problems and I’m looking forward to the game. It won’t be an easy game because we’re playing away. We just need to push and take our chances,” he added.



With Pirates having won the competition twice in a row, Makhaula says it would be nice to create history by winning it for the third time.

“It would be a nice history for me and the club to win it three times in a row. But the draw will determine how far we can go in this competition. But if we beat Richards Bay then the rest is all up to us as players,” commented Makhaula.