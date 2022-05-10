Could the axe be hanging over Sundowns’ coaching trio despite domestic success? 

Mgosi Squad

Whispers going around that have reached the ears of the Mgosi Squad is that Mamelodi Sundowns’ coaching trio – Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela – are unsettled.



A source has claimed that the trio know their jobs are not safe after yet another unsuccessful Caf Champions League campaign.



This is despite Sundowns being on course for a domestic treble this season.



They have also broken records by winning five league titles in a row.



“What is happening is that management are not happy with how easily the side was knocked out of the Champions League at the first real hurdle. You must remember that a lot of money was invested in the campaign. They had people scouting for the best facilities in every country they played in and that cost a lot of money.



“You must also remember that they stayed for over a week at a world-class facility in Egypt which also cost a lot of money,” said a source.



“I think they will have to explain what happened in their end-of-season technical report. Another thing that is unsettling is how new sporting director Flemming Berg is close to the club’s top management.”