TS Sporting to buy their way back to GladAfrica Championship

Owners of former GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting are looking to buy their way back to the league after they were relegated this season. Sporting’s relegation – together with Jomo Cosmos – was confirmed last weekend with a game to spare.

But Phakaaathi has learnt that they are looking at buying their way back with Limpopo’s Platinum City Rovers their main target for now. Sources have claimed that Rovers are facing financial difficulties and their players were sometimes not paid on time which is why Oupa Manyisa left before they played their last game.

“The Sporting people have accepted their relegation but they are not yet willing to go down and want to explore other ways of remaining in the league.

“They have identified a club they believe they can convince to sell them their status and I think they have already started the negotiations,” said the source.

But another source said the owners of Rovers are not so keen on selling their status and have refuted the claims that they are facing financial difficulties.