AmaZulu set to reward Truter win new contract?

AmaZulu FC are set to offer Brandon Truter a new contract, with the management happy with his influence since he started with the team.



Truter, who replaced Benni McCarthy in March on an interim basis, has been able to help AmaZulu to finish the season inside the top eight and his influence is something that the management wants from a coach, according to a source.



“He is a very disciplined guy, they know him, the players know him and the guys at the back love him, he has been able to bring some positive vibes at the club, so the management know him as well. What I know is that there is a contract that is waiting for him, it has already been drafted and everybody is just waiting for him to sign.



“Anyway, one can see the positive things. Coach Truter has been the light at the club. We have been doing well and I don’t think there is any reason in going out to find a new coach when he is already here,” said the source.