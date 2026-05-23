Next season’s MTN8 fixtures confirmed

Durban City secured the final top eight spot despite a 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derby.

Following the conclusion of the Betway Premiership season, the top eight spots have now been confirmed and the first round fixtures of the MTN8 has been revealed.



The final day saw Orlando Pirates clinch the league title after leapfrogging Mamelodi Sundowns secure their first league title since 2012 after defeating Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium.



Durban City, meanwhile, secured the final top eight spot despite a 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derby on Saturday to end the season with 39 points after 30 games. They edged out this season’s MTN8 finalists Stellenbosch FC and Siwelele FC who both finished with 37 points.



2026/27 MTN8 Fixtures:

Orlando Pirates v Durban City

Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City

Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows

AmaZulu FC v Sekhukhune United



