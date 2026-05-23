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Next season’s MTN8 fixtures confirmed

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

23 May 2026

07:11 pm

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Durban City secured the final top eight spot despite a 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derby.

Next season's MTN8 fixtures confirmed

The MTN8 trophy Photo: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

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Following the conclusion of the Betway Premiership season, the top eight spots have now been confirmed and the first round fixtures of the MTN8 has been revealed.

The final day saw Orlando Pirates clinch the league title after leapfrogging Mamelodi Sundowns secure their first league title since 2012 after defeating Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium.

Durban City, meanwhile, secured the final top eight spot despite a 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derby on Saturday to end the season with 39 points after 30 games. They edged out this season’s MTN8 finalists Stellenbosch FC and Siwelele FC who both finished with 37 points.

2026/27 MTN8 Fixtures:

Orlando Pirates v Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City
Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows
AmaZulu FC v Sekhukhune United

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Read more on these topics

AmaZulu F.C. Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Maritzburg United F.C. MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Polokwane City F.C. Sekhukhune United F.C.

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