Pirates offices busy with contract negotiations

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates offices have been quite busy with contract negotiations in the last week, with meeting after meeting in preparation for next season’s DStv Premiership campaign, an insider at the club has revealed.

Apparently, there will be surprising announcements coming in the next couple of days, with management and players having met to discuss their future at the club, especially those whose contracts are coming to an end and trying to negotiate new deals.



The Buccaneers shocked many when they announced the release of defender Thulani Hlatshwayo at the club last week, with the former Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana captain having only spent two years at the club.



The source also reveals that a couple of players at the club are seeking a loan move having struggled for game time in the past seasons. It is believed that Bongani Sam, Tebogo Tlolane, Collins Makgaka, Nkanyiso Zungu are among players who will be sent out on loan, but that all depends on whether the team will be able to land some of their targets.



It is said that the Pirates board are looking at having a balanced squad for next season and they won’t just loan out a player because they are not playing much.



“It is always busy during these times when the season is over, you will see some people walking out with smiles and others looking all grumpy. It’s all in the nature of the business because contracts are being discussed and people’s futures are on the line,” said the informant.



“There are still a lot of discussions that will be happening, but what I know is that the team will make a few announcements in the next week or two. Some guys are expected to be loaned out for some game time, but it is not yet finalised because there are some other deals that the guys from the top (management) are working on.”