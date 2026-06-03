Chiefs’ Monyane sends message of thanks to Khosi Nation

'Thank you for welcoming me with warm hands this season your love is unmatched,' wrote Monyane on Instagram.

Kaizer Chiefs full back Thabiso Monyane has sent a message of gratitude to Amakhosi fans after his first season in a gold and black shirt.

Crossing Soweto to join Chiefs

Monyane joined Chiefs on a free transfer at the start of the campaign after being released by Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2024/25 season.

And he impressed at right back, helping Chiefs to finish third in the Betway Premiership and qualify for the 2026/27 Caf Confederation Cup.

The 26 year-old made a total of 24 appearances in all competitions, even popping up with two assists. He was named in Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, but ended up missing out on final selection.

“Khosi nation! Thank you for welcoming me with warm hands this season your love is unmatched. Through every high and low, you stood by us. That’s not something I’ll ever take for granted,” wrote Monyane on Instagram.

Monyane – ‘This season taught me so much’

“This season taught me so much. We didn’t get everything right, but we grew. I’ll take every lesson from this year and use it to come back stronger, sharper, and better for the badge next season.

“Thank you for the belief, the support, and the family spirit. I’m proud to be part of Amakhosi.

Khosi 4 Life.”