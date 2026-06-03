Agent confirms star midfielder’s exit from Olando Pirates

Mbule could be set for a fresh chapter in his career, with Siwelele FC emerging as keen suitors for the talented midfielder.

Sipho Mbule’s agent, Mike Makaab, has confirmed that the midfielder has left Orlando Pirates as a free agent.



Mbule joined Pirates in July last year on a one-year contract that included an option for the club to extend his stay. However, after making 23 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 season, the Buccaneers opted against exercising the option.



Speaking to SABC Sport, Makaab said Pirates did not provide a reason for their decision not to retain the player beyond the expiry of his deal this month. Makaab, however, explained that clubs are not obligated to provide reasons when deciding against exercising an option clause.



Pirates handed Mbule a career lifeline after he departed from Mamelodi Sundowns, where controversy ended his spell.



The 29-year-old silky had a promising start at the Buccaneers and his rise saw him being given another chance to return to the Bafana Bafana setup under Hugo Broos.

He was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that played at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

However, he soon afterwards lost his place in the Pirates team, and that led to Broos dropping him for Bafana Bafana. His lack of game time at Pirates also cost him a place in the Bafana squad for the FIFA World Cup, which Canada, Mexico and the United States of America will host this month.

Siwelele next for Mbule?

Meanwhile, FARPost reports that Mbule could be set for a fresh chapter in his career, with Siwelele FC emerging as keen suitors for the talented midfielder.



“Indications are that Siwelele has communicated their interest in the experienced midfielder, as they begin shaping their squad for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign,” reported the football publication.



“FARPost has been told that Siwelele views Mbule as an ideal addition to a youthful squad, with his experience at both domestic and international level seen as a major asset.”