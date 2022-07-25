Richards Bay sign Ugandan keeper, said to be in Onyango’s level

Mgosi Squad

Richards Bay are said to have signed a Ugandan goalkeeper as they continue to strengthen their team ahead of their first DStv Premiership campaign.

ALSO READ: Sundowns unveil new home and away kits ahead of new season

A source close to the KwaZulu-Natal side said the club’s technical team are excited at their new recruit who has shown signs of being a top keeper.

Phakaaathi has found that the keeper’s name is Salim Magoola and is already with the team in KZN’s north coast.

“He is a big boy and is so confident and has made a big impression since joining the team.

“I would not be surprised if he jumps the queue and becomes the number one keeper for the team.

“He came highly rated and was said to have been (Denis) Onyango’s understudy in the Uganda national team for a while,” said the source.

He also revealed that the club are still searching for two strikers to add onto their arsenal.

“Richards Bay were supposed to get Zakhele Lepasa from Orlando Pirates, but it seems that deal is off the table now and they are looking elsewhere.

“They have extended their scouting to outside the country and they saw a few potentials during the recent Cosafa games in Durban.”

The Natal Rich Boys meanwhile held their own against Mamelodi Sundowns in Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup match in Ulundi at the weekend.

They equalised late in the game to hold Sundowns to a draw in the first game.

They eventually won the tie on penalties to set up a date with AmaZulu in the final. Richards Bay came out second best in the final.

But they showed their mettle as they held Usuthu to a draw and only lost in the penalty shootout.



Richards Bay coach Pitso Dladla is said to be happy with the progress he saw in the team.