Get out the warm coats – the big brrrr is set to hit Gauteng

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to hit between 10°C and 15°C during the day.

An intense cold front is set to hit the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape from tomorrow and reach Gauteng by Friday, with a dramatic decrease in temperature, the South African Weather Service (Saws) said.

A cold front occurs when a large mass of cold air meets a mass of warmer air and the colder air advances on the warmer air, Saws head of disaster risk reduction Rudzani Malala said.

“The cold air undercuts the warm air, pushing it upwards. Cumulonimbus clouds then form a well-defined line along the boundary between the air masses.

As the cold front passes, the clouds roll by and the air temperatures may become noticeably cooler, with temperatures dropping by 5°C or more within the first hour,” he added.

Rain, gusty winds, and sometimes thunderstorms occur with the passage of a cold front, Malala said.

A drop in Gauteng temperatures

Senior forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the upcoming cold front over the southwestern parts brings a significant shift in weather conditions across the region.

By Friday, temperatures in Gauteng can drop to between 10°C and 15°C during the day.

“The interior can expect a drop in temperatures, with no rainfall forecast. Windy conditions are expected in the northeastern parts that might increase the chances of veldfires and runaway fires in some areas,” Thobela said.

Windy conditions were expected from Friday evening, with cold temperatures up until Sunday, when the temperatures were expected to recover.

“In Gauteng, we have had some cold days and with this cold front, we expect temperatures to decrease below 17°C. “

Cold weather in the Western Cape

In the Western Cape, we expect the maximum to decrease to about 11°C.

“The system is expected to result in heavy rainfall with a risk of localised flooding over the western parts of the Western Cape, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas with wet and slippery roads, which may result in dangerous driving conditions.

Exercise caution

“Motorists should exercise caution. Strong and gusty winds over the interior may cause localised damage to structures and uproot trees,” Thobela said.

Cold to very cold conditions can be expected, along with possible snowfall, over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape, he said.

