Gauteng woman allegedly attacked by Pakistanis for opening shop near theirs

Gauteng police have confirmed that two suspects were arrested and released on bail.

A woman from Gauteng is living in fear after Pakistani nationals allegedly attacked her family for refusing to close the shop they opened just a few metres from a Pakistani-owned shop.

Two men, who were part of the group that allegedly attacked her and her husband a few days ago, were released on bail while another three were not arrested, Maryna Wolfaardt, 29, from Welverdiend in Carletonville, told The Citizen yesterday.

‘Family terrorised by these men’

“My family and I are not safe. We see the men passing here every day,” Wolfaardt said. “It’s been three weeks now of being terrorised by these men.

“The problem started when we were preparing to open a new supermarket a few metres away from theirs and they came and ordered us not to do so.

“Then, last Monday, an argument ensued and we went to the police station to open a case. When we left the police station a group was waiting outside…

“It was about 7pm, they were driving in more than four cars and they got out and started to beat my husband. When I tried to phone the police, their leader took my phone, grabbed me by my hair and threw me on the ground,” Wolfaardt alleged.

“My husband managed to run to policing forum members who alerted the police. I heard gunshots and I thought they killed my husband. Police arrested two men, but the others ran away.”

Attack follows refusal to comply with ‘orders’

Wolfaardt alleged the assailants told them they would not stop harassing them until they “learn to take the orders”.

“The order is that we must do our business the way they want us to. We have three children and need this business to create a good future for ourselves.

“It is our first business. If it weren’t for the intimidation, we would have opened this week. But now there’s still a little bit of work to do,” Wolfaardt said.

Two suspects released on bail

The Citizen has seen a video in which a Pakistani man conceded the fight started after he ordered them not to open a supermarket because there were many of them.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi has confirmed the incident.

“It is a case of discharge of firearm, assault and intimidation. Two suspects were arrested on 19 June, and released on a R1 000 bail each. Police investigations continue.”

‘All black business owners evicted’

Bakery owner Boitumelo Dick has been issued with an eviction notice. She claims it is to make way for Pakistani-owned businesses. Picture: Michel Bega

Boitumelo Dick, who owns a bakery, said the business is accommodated at the premises owned by a Pakistani man who last week allegedly evicted all black business owners, but bypassed those shops owned by his fellow citizens.

“He said he no longer wants to see us operating our businesses in his building so he gave us letters stating seven days’ notice. My notice has elapsed and we are not going to move,” Dick said.

“I started this business in 2016 and employed six people, so moving somewhere else will affect me because we sell directly to the public. Our customers are within this community.”

A call for regulation, not xenophobia

Otsile Gaonnwe, a leader of the Patriotic Alliance in Merafong municipality, said the party has been complaining about the government’s failures to address the issues of illegal foreigners who run businesses and intimidate the locals.

“But we are aware that some people are confronting the foreign nationals for what they are doing, we also don’t need some people committing xenophobic activities. We are currently communicating with the authorities to find ways of addressing this situation,” Gaonnwe said.

‘Support one another’

Africa Diaspora Forum chair Amir Sheikh has appealed to both parties to find a peaceful solution.

“We have received reports from concerned persons, local, civic and political leaders regarding resistance faced by local community members trying to establish spaza shops, who were prevented by established foreign spaza owners who appeared to be well coordinated to hinder their entrepreneurial aspirations.

“We believe all community members, both immigrants and locals, must support one another for the benefit of everyone.”

Operation Dudula’s Zandile Dabula said she was concerned to see the video of a South African woman complaining about how they have been pushed out of the spaza shop industry and their lives being threatened.

“We condemn this behaviour by foreign nationals, whether they are legal or not because we’ve always said this industry must be reserved for locals,” she said.

The Citizen tried to get a comment from the man accused of leading the group but his phone was off.

